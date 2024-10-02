Liverpool eye Juanlu Sanchez’s signing from Sevilla for 2025

Liverpool have started drawing up contingencies in the event of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s possible departure as a free agent at the end of the season. The Melwood academy graduate’s contract renewal has not yet been resolved and Real Madrid are being heavily linked with a move next year.

According to Caught Offside (h/t Sportskeeda), the Reds are drawing up a list of potential replacements and have shortlisted Sevilla full back Juanlu Sanchez as a prime target heading into 2025.

The Spaniard is also on Arsenal’s and West Ham’s radar, the report adds, and Sevilla are apparently prepared to cash-in if they receive an offer worth £21 million.

Like Alexander-Arnold, Sanchez is capable of playing in various other roles higher up the pitch apart from naturally being a right back.

The 21-year-old has been one of the brightest talents out of Sevilla’s academy in recent years, and having previously been linked with Real Madrid as well, Liverpool will need to act fast to see off competition for his services.

A terrific signing for Liverpool

Juanlu Sanchez is still very young but has a high ceiling once he hits his prime. He has a solid defensive game and is a threat going forward as well, which makes him a modern day and all-round full back option. With an investment of £21 million, Liverpool may be tempted to take the risk of seeing how he performs in the Premier League.

In spite of adding the player to their wish-list, Liverpool will no doubt do all they can to keep Alexander-Arnold at the club given that he is a contender for captaincy in the future and one of the world’s best players in his position.

It will be interesting to see whether a deal can be agreed with the 25-year-old as it would be devastating for Liverpool fans to see him walk away for free next year.

But with Real Madrid being the pinnacle of football and presenting Alexander-Arnold with an all-new challenge, it’s wise for Liverpool to keep their options open and Sanchez would be an excellent replacement.