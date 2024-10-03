Man Utd receive huge injury boost ahead of Porto clash

Manchester United have received a huge injury boost ahead of a crucial Europa League clash against FC Porto as Kobbie Mainoo has travelled with the squad to play in this encounter.

The 19-year-old was a major doubt for this game as he was taken off before the interval last time out versus Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

When coming out of the pitch the youngster seemingly pointed out that he picked up a hamstring issue and was feared to be sidelined for a few weeks as a result of that.

But, thankfully, his issue isn’t anything serious and he was pictured in training with the full squad ahead of this encounter. He has even travelled with the squad to play against Porto.

After ranking through the Red Devils’ youth system, Mainoo has already established himself as a key player in Ten Hag’s starting eleven at this tender age.

Man Utd receive huge injury boost

Having showcased his qualities in the Premier League, the midfielder has also secured his place in the England national team. He played a key role in the Three Lions’ run to the final of the European Championship this summer.

Therefore, his absence would have created a huge void in Man Utd’s midfield so his availability would give a bit of relief to Erik ten Hag.

The Porto game will be huge for United as anything but a victory in this fixture could put Ten Hag in danger of being sacked. Following a disappointing campaign last term, Man Utd have endured a dire start to this season and the woefully 3-0 defeat against Spurs has now placed the Dutch boss on thin ice.

He has reportedly been given two more games to save his job and if his team can’t bounce back immediately, United could axe him ahead of the international break.

The Old Trafford club are currently languishing down 13th in the Premier League table with seven points from six games. They also started the Europa League campaign poorly as they only managed to come away with a point in their opening fixture against FC Twente last weekend.