Nunez gets the nod ahead of Jota | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool beat Bologna 2-0 in the Champions League midweek and are back in the Premier League with a trip to the Selhurst Park. The Reds face the Eagles on Saturday, 5th October, at 12:30 local time in their fixture corresponding to matchday seven.

Arne Slot’s table toppers will be looking to pick up three points and here is a look at the team that could be tasked with doing so.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is set to start in goal. Liverpool have conceded the fewest goal in the Premier League so far and although the Brazilian has not been called into action too many times, he remains the primary choice between the posts.

Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were withdrawn before the 90-minute mark against Bologna as they got some minutes rests ahead of the weekend action. They will play as the full backs just three days after seeing off the Serie A side in the Champions League.

An unchanged defence from the European Cup win will see Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate keep their places in the middle of the backline.

Nunez to start

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister was on target for Liverpool versus Bologna and will keep his place in the starting eleven against Palace as well, as will his partner in the double pivot, Ryan Gravenberch.

Dominik Szboszlai is set to start on the attacking tip of midfield as well. Mohamed Salah, who scored on Liverpool’s last visit to Selhurst Park in 2023, will play on the right wing and Luis Diaz is expected to be the left winger as he looks to continue his solid form.

Forward – There is every reason to believe that Darwin Nunez will get the nod to lead the line against Crystal Palace. The 6ft 2in Uruguayan international was withdrawn for the final half hour against Bologna and with Diogo Jota failing to make an impact, it might be the former Benfica forward’s turn to try and win Arne Slot’s trust.

Cody Gakpo is likely to be among the substitutes along with Liverpool’s £41m signing from 2020, Jota.

Here is how Liverpool could look on paper: