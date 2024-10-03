Arsenal eyeing January move for Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez

The left back position in the Arsenal squad has been a debatable topic for some time. Jurrien Timber can play in the role but is mainly a central defender or right back, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior don’t seem to have a place in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

That leaves the Spaniard with only Riccardo Calafiori to count on as a natural left-full back, and even he is more suited to playing in the middle of defence.

The Gunners are keen on adding some competition for the Italian international and according to Give Me Sport, they are interested in landing Girona star Miguel Gutierrez next year.

The 23-year-old was one of the La Liga side’s best players last season and with a release clause of £29 million, Arsenal are eyeing a swoop for him as early as January.

Gutierrez made 35 appearances for the Catalan outfit last season in the Spanish top-flight, scoring two goals and providing seven assists in the process, but after a terrible start to Girona’s season this time around, it will not come as a surprise if he decides to opt for a change in pastures with Arsenal’s sporting project likely to be appealing.

Gutierrez would be perfect for Arsenal

Even if Gutierrez arrives, it is hard to look past Calafiori as the primary left back at Arsenal, particularly as a result of his ability to distribute the ball from the back. Defensively as well, he has a brilliant physical presence and has made an excellent start to life in the Premier League having fit into Arteta’s setup like a sock.

Gutierrez will add an offensive dimension to his game, something that was expected of Zinchenko, and the former Real Madrid full back’s skills would be of particularly utility when Arsenal play teams that defend deep.

Though Girona’s initial weeks of the campaign have not gone to plan, it remains to be seen if they are willing to part company with the defender in January or wait until the summer before cashing in. Whether or not Real Madrid exercise their right of first refusal will also be something Arsenal need to consider in their approach for Gutierrez.