Liverpool ready to pay £42m to sign Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi

Liverpool are expected to make offensive reinforcements with Mohamed Salah facing an uncertain future at Anfield. The Egyptian international’s contract at the club expires in June next year and although a short-term agreement between the two parties could be on the cards, the Reds need to plan for life in the longer run without inarguably their best player in recent years.

According to German outlet Bild, Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi is on the Premier League side’s radar after his explosive start to the campaign. The former Salzburg star has already struck five goals in eight matches this season, including a hat-trick in his side’s 7-1 thumping of Celtic in the UEFA Champions League earlier in the week.

The report adds that Liverpool ‘could offer’ £42 million to sign Adeyemi as he is seen as a ‘possible Salah successor’. It remains to be seen if Dortmund are enticed by the transfer fee but given that the Merseyside club is willing to offer that much, the Bundesliga side could demand much more if negotiations get underway between the two clubs.

Adeyemi is not what Liverpool need

There is no denying Karim Adeyemi’s talent. The 22-year-old is one of Germany’s finest young players with a very high potential but his profile is not what Liverpool require, especially when he is a replacement for Salah.

The Reds already have Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz on the left flank, both of whom are playing well, while Adeyemi has struggled to adapt on the right wing position in his career.

A specialist right winger would be a sort of player that the Reds can benefit from with Barcelona star Raphinha a perfect example of the kind of forward they should be pursuing. Indeed, Liverpool could attempt to land him next summer if Barca’s financial woes continue to prevail after the former Leeds United star has excelled under Hansi Flick this season.

Liverpool’s interest in signing Adeyemi, however, is not to say that he is their only option with Christian Pulisic’s name also having entered the fray a while ago. With that said, the club will also make an attempt at retaining Salah beyond 2025, in which case they will have sufficient time on their hands to bring in a worthy long-term replacement.