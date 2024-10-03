Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: preview, team news, how to watch and prediction

When Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave Liverpool last term, it came as a really big shock. It was even feared whether the Reds would be able to maintain their top-level under a new boss.

Following an extensive search, the Reds eventually decided to appoint Arne Slot as the new manager to succeed Klopp and the Merseysiders have enjoyed a stellar start this term.

They are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 15 points from six games. Moreover, they have won both of their assignments in the Champions League thus far and have also secured their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after beating West Ham United last month.

Slot’s side’s only defeat of this campaign came against Nottingham Forest at Anfield in the Premier League.

Now, Liverpool will be hoping to continue their impressive run when they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime.

The Merseyside club will be coming into this game following a 2-0 victory over Bologna in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace enjoyed an impressive end to last season under Oliver Glasner’s guidance. The German boss took over the South London club’s managerial role in mid-season last term following Roy Hodgson’s departure.

However, the Eagles have endured a dire start to this season as they are currently languishing in the relegation zone with three points from six games. They are yet to win a game in the Premier League so far this season.

Previous meetings

Crystal Palace won when they faced off against Liverpool in the Premier League last time and it was at Anfield. But, before that, Liverpool dominated this fixture completely as they won 11 out of 13 encounters and the other two fixtures ended in draws.

How to watch

The match will kick off at 12:30pm UK time on Saturday afternoon and the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

Match-going fans can also buy Crystal Palace vs Liverpool tickets and watch the game live in person at Selhurst Park.

Team news

Crystal Palace have a few injury absentees at the moment as Chadi Riad, Christopher Richards and Cheick Doucoure are unavailable for selection due to their respective problems. Moreover, Rob Holding is out of pictures at the moment.

But, the good news is that Matheus Franca could return to the matchday squad after recovering from his injury. Additionally, Trevoh Chalobah was an unused substitute last time out and could get his debut in this encounter.

As for Liverpool, Federico Chiesa was unavailable for selection in midweek due to an unspecified injury issue and he is a major doubt for this encounter. Harvey Elliott has been sidelined over the last few weeks having fractured his foot. He is edging closer to full fitness but is unexpected to return before the international break.

Darwin Nunez started against Bologna in midweek after recovering from illness, while Andrew Robertson and Diogo Jota featured in the Champions League after shaking off minor knocks.

Predicted line-ups

Glasner likes to deploy a 3-4-3 formation and is expected to go with his preferred system in this encounter as well with Dean Henderson expected to be in goal for the hosts.

Captain Marc Guehi would be at the heart of defence for Palace after putting his name on the scoresheet last time out against Everton and on either side of him, Maxence Lacroix and Chalobah could commence and complete the centre-back trio.

Daniel Munoz should be in the right-wing-back position, while Tyrick Mitchell is set to be on the opposite side.

In the engine room, Jefferson Lerma could be paired up with Adam Wharton. So, Will Hughes would be among the substitutes. Daichi Kamada could start alongside Eberechi Eze in the attacking midfield position. Therefore, Eddie Nketiah and Ismaila Sarr will have to settle for a place on the bench. Jean-Philippe Mateta is expected to be leading the line for the South London club.

Expected Crystal Palace line-up vs Liverpool

Henderson; Chalobah, Guehi, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Eze, Mateta, Kamada

As for Liverpool, Slot is set to continue with the 4-2-3-1 formation and Alisson is expected to be in goal. Therefore, Caoimhim Kelleher would be among the substitutes.

Ibrahima Konate should commence alongside Virgil van Dijk in the centre-back position. So, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be deployed in the right-back position, while Robertson will be on the opposite side. Therefore, Conor Bradley and Konstantinos Tsimikas should feature off the bench if needed.

Slot has used Ryan Gravenberch in the defensive midfield position and the Dutchman has been paired up with Alexis Mac Allister in the engine room regularly thus far this season. It is unexpected to be anything different this weekend.

So, Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones would be among the substitutes. Dominik Szoboszlai could be in the attacking midfield position as usual.

Luis Diaz is likely to be on the left flank, while Mohamed Salah would be on the right side. In that case, Cody Gakpo could feature off the bench. Jota is expected to be deployed in the centre-forward position ahead of Nunez.

Expected Liverpool line-up vs Crystal Palace

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Jota, Salah

Key players

Following Michael Olise’s departure, Eze is the main man for Crystal Palace. But, he hasn’t been able to showcase his best thus far this season so the fans will be hoping to see that he will be able to help his side win this game by putting his name on the scoresheet like he did last time at Anfield.

Mateta hasn’t been able to score goals regularly this season as he was doing last season. The Frenchman will have to return to form as soon as possible to help Palace come out of this difficult situation.

Liverpool’s attackers have been excellent thus far this season. So, Crystal Palace’s backline and the goalkeeper will have to be at the top of their game this weekend to keep a clean-sheet and come away with a positive result.

As for Liverpool, Diaz has made six goal contributions in as many games in the Premier League until now and the Colombian will be looking to continue his impressive form in this encounter as well.

After scoring in midweek, Salah made his goal contribution tally to 10 this season and the onus will be on him to help Liverpool come away with all three points from this encounter.

Prediction

Liverpool will be coming into this game as a huge favourite and it will be very difficult for the hosts to come away with a positive result from this encounter. Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool