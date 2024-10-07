Thomas Tuchel line-up as potential Erik ten Hag replacement by Man Utd

Manchester United are on a run of five matches without victory in all competitions following their goalless draw against Aston Villa on matchday seven of the Premier League. They sit in 14th place in the league standings, having won just twice so far, whilst the team has yet to win even a Europa League game this season.

Erik ten Hag’s position is under immense scrutiny with there being no guarantees that the Dutchman will still be in the managerial role by the time the international break comes to an end. There is nearly a fortnight between now and Man United’s next fixture – which is against Brentford.

The I (h/t The Standard) has reported that Manchester United are expected to ‘resume talks’ with Thomas Tuchel with the aim of landing the former Chelsea boss as Ten Hag’s replacement. The 2021 Champions League winner has been without a job since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The German’s candidature as Manchester United’s boss was considered in the summer before a long season review culminated with the board keeping their faith in Erik ten Hag. The likes of Gareth Southgate and Thomas Frank have also emerged in the picture, as has Mauricio Pochettino – although he has recently taken up a coaching position with the United States of America.

Tuchel would help steady the ship at United

Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as the Manchester United head coach would not be a difficult prospect as he remains without employment after departing Bayern Munich. He will be available to join the Red Devils immediately and would be the right man to bring a bit of stability at Old Trafford.

He did the same at Chelsea three years ago when he was brought in for Frank Lampard, and needed just half a season to win the Champions League. With that said, United also need just a more robust tactical setup as with investments over the course of the summer, there is little to doubt regarding the individual qualities of most players.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s appointment as an interim option until the end of the season has also been mooted, but that prospect remains unlikely if Tuchel is prepared to oversee Manchester United right from the word go. Only time will tell whether the Red Devils will sack Ten Hag or not. However, there is not much defence in favour of the former Ajax Amsterdam coach at this point.