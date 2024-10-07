Liverpool ready to bid £38m for Man Utd target Adam Wharton

Liverpool are the latest entrants in the race to sign Crystal Palace prodigy Adam Wharton. The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the hottest local prospects from the Eagles’ setup and by the wholesale interest shown in him, a transfer to one of the bigger sides could only be a matter of time.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur (h/t TEAMtalk), Liverpool are hoping to beat arch rivals Manchester United to sign Wharton. The report adds that they are ready to bid around £38 million for the English youngster, although it is expected that Palace will ask for at least £54 million to consider his sale.

It is speculated that Liverpool have already ‘held discussions’ over Wharton’s transfer. However, Crystal Palace hold significant bargaining power given his contract at the club is valid until June 2029.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are also heavily considering his signing with two deep-lying midfielders, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

All things point towards Liverpool scuppering United’s deal

Manchester United are aiming to build a young squad and it comes as no surprise that they are showing an interest in signing Wharton. However, it remains to be seen if they are in a position to spend £54 million in January having splashed serious cash in the summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, can comfortably afford to land Wharton as they did not engage in too many deals in the recently concluded transfer window. Federico Chiesa was their only signing, while Giorgi Mamardashvili will join the club in 2025.

The Reds can even provide the player with the prospect of playing in the Champions League, something which cannot be said about United given that they are lurking at 14th place in the Premier League and are yet to even win a Europa League game so far in the campaign.

It will be interesting to see which way the tide swings and if any other clubs apart from the arch rivals are in the mix for Wharton, but one must not rule out at the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur also bidding for his signing.