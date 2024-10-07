Chelsea target move to sign South American star JP Chermont

Chelsea have spent nearly £800 million on acquiring players aged 23 and below since Todd Boehly’s consortium took over the club from Roman Abramovich just two years ago. A hefty expenditure, coupled with the risk of facing a transfer ban, has not deterred the Blues from trying to exploit favourable opportunities, particularly in South America.

Football Transfers has reported that they are now keen on signing Santos prodigy JP Chermont in 2025, who is also wanted by the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona, Everton, Real Madrid and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 18-year-old right-back has a release clause amounting to roughly £58 million, according to the report.

It’s not the first time in the recent past that Chelsea are keen on landing a right back from Brazil having already been keen on landing Pedro Lima earlier this summer. Wolverhampton Wanderers, however, took swift steps to hijack Chelsea’s deal from Sporting Recife which has resulted in the Blues scouring the market for a long-term option.

Chelsea likely to weather competition for Chermont

Chelsea will continue to spend big money on younger players and their aggregated spending over the last couple of years is very much proof of that. Todd Boehly seems to be confident in his sporting project and it is unlikely to change going forward, in spite of the wholesale interest in JP Chermont’s services.

Having already made 29 first team appearances for Santos, there is every reason to have faith in the player’s qualities, especially as a long-term replacement for Reece James. The Chelsea captain has struggled with injuries for several years and with growing frustration regarding his suitability to the team, Chermont’s acquisition would alleviate some pressure off Malo Gusto too.

It remains to be seen when exactly in 2025 Chelsea are planning on commencing negotiations with Santos for Chermont’s signing. The player’s possible arrival to Stamford Bridge could hinge on James’ fitness as if the 24-year-old remains unfit for several more weeks, the Blues could expedite the youngster’s operation to the winter.