The teams leading the hopes of a new European Champion in 2024/25

European football is generally dominated by teams with successful histories in the competition, as prestige seems to reign supreme on the grandest stage.

However, every European giant club had to once get over the hurdle of winning their first UEFA Champions League title, so there is always the possibility that the current campaign will see a brand new champion crowned.

The 2024/25 edition of the UCL will see a revamped tournament format used for the first time. The rise of several strong teams means that the new era could be marked with a fresh champion.

Here we will look at a duo of teams yet to achieve Europe’s greatest honour but will be bidding to do just that this season.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has miraculously rebuilt Arsenal in his five years at the club so far. They have gone from mid-table obscurity to challenging for Premier League titles, and this season they are even one of the UCL favourites.

Arsenal are one of the most fancied teams in the Champions League bets winners’ market at odds of 7/1, where only Manchester City and Real Madrid are placed ahead of them. Their position as one of Europe’s leading teams – in theory – is no surprise considering they strengthened their exceptionally strong squad further over the summer.

Their incredible spine, which featured the likes of David Raya, Gabriel Magalhaes, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz has been improved with crucial squad additions like Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad. Raheem Sterling was also signed on loan from Chelsea to improve the wide attacking depth.

Welcome back to the Premier League, Mikel Merino! pic.twitter.com/fWTYmwlSUi — Premier League (@premierleague) August 27, 2024

The Gunners’ technical quality and tactical structure have made them one of the toughest teams to score against in world football for more than a year now – having conceded less than a goal per game since the start of 2023/24 – and, as Real Madrid proved last season, a top defence unlocks the potential to beat anyone in the UCL.

Arsenal should have no problems reaching the late knockout rounds in this year’s competition, and from there, their incredible defensive setup and prolific ability from attacking set pieces could provide the ideal formula to finally win club football’s greatest prize.

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen could emerge as a dark horse in the UCL this season. They performed extraordinarily well domestically in 2023/24 as they beat Bayern Munich to the title comfortably. However, it would be an incredible act if they were to replicate a fraction of last year’s form in the most competitive European environment this time around.

They are offered at 16/1 to win the UCL as they are considerable outsiders compared to the leading teams, but their proven quality and tendency to produce the unthinkable means they should not be ruled out of achieving a remarkable triumph.

Like Arsenal, they strengthened what was already one of Europe’s leading performing squads over the summer, which bodes well for their UCL ambitions. Martin Terrier and Aleix Garcia were Xabi Alonso’s standout signings, and they provide the team with another dangerous frontman and more high-level technical ability in midfield.

Arsenal and Leverkusen are ultimately two teams that are threatening to become heavyweights on the European footballing scene. The former are more experienced in facing off against the elite teams and so are best positioned to win the UCL as soon as 2025, although Leverkusen are also capable of beating anybody in Europe – when at their free-flowing best.