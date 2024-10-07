Man Utd in battle with Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Marmoush

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool and Arsenal over a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, as per Caught Offside.

Having struggled with their goal-scoring problems last term, the Red Devils decided to strengthen the frontline by signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna this summer.

The Dutchman scored in his Premier League debut for Man Utd and also showcased glimpses of his qualities against Southampton last month but he hasn’t been able to settle down in his new surroundings yet.

Now, Caught Offside states that Man Utd haven’t been impressed by the Dutchman’s displays so far this season. Moreover, Erik ten Hag’s side haven’t been convinced by Rasmus Hojlund yet so they have started looking at options to replace the duo.

Marmoush has emerged as a serious target for the record Premier League champions and they have already started stepping up their efforts to lure him to Old Trafford.

Battle

Frankfurt are ready to let their star man leave if they receive an offer of around £25m from his potential suitors such as Man Utd.

However, the report says purchasing the Egyptian won’t be straightforward for United as Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in him and they have been keeping a close eye on him for some time. Moreover, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest are also plotting a swoop to purchase him.

Marmoush is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing in the centre-forward position as well as the left-wing role. He has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, making 15 goal contributions in nine games in all competitions.

Liverpool currently have Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota at their disposal to deploy in the number nine role. However, Nunez hasn’t been able to find his feet in the Premier League yet so the Egyptian could be a shrewd acquisition for the Reds as a potential replacement for Nunez if they purchase him and let the Uruguayan leave the club.

On the other hand, after cashing-in on Eddie Nketiah this summer, Arsenal didn’t sign anyone to replace him. Moreover, Gabriel Jesus has struggled to showcase his best in recent times so the Gunners could do with signing a new striker to support Kai Havertz and Marmoush would be an excellent signing if they hire him.