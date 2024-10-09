Charles Watts tips Arsenal to consider Ederson move



Arsenal could consider a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson next year, according to reputed journalist Charles Watts.

The Gunners have had another fine start to the Premier League season and they are just 1 point behind leaders Liverpool after 7 games. Thomas Partey has been ever-present in the no.6 role while Jorginho has provided adequate back-up whenever required.

Despite this, the club are bound to consider a new midfielder with the futures of Partey and Jorginho very much in doubt. Their current deals expire at the end of the season. Speaking to Caught Offside, Watts has said that Ederson could be an option for Arsenal.

The journalist added that he has no idea whether Arsenal are considering the Brazil international, but he is a ‘very accomplished player’. His exposure with the Brazilian national team could improve his chances of moving to the Gunners next season.

He said: “Arsenal are looking at midfield options ahead of the summer, with the futures of Jorginho and Thomas Partey very much in doubt right now and I’m sure Ederson’s name would have been discussed given the form he has been in of late.

“But I can’t say for certain whether he is a player they are seriously considering as an option right now. It’s just too early at the moment for that. I’ve certainly not heard anything myself.

“Ederson is clearly a very accomplished player, he’s shown that with Atalanta and he’s now starting to get some opportunities with Brazil as well. Whether that’s enough to convince Arsenal to join the race for him, however, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Possible

Partey has started every league and European game for the Gunners this campaign. He has been assisted by the fact that summer signing Mikel Merino got injured in his 1st training session.

The Spaniard suffered a minor shoulder fracture after a challenge from Gabriel Magalhaes and he only made his Gunners debut in the Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain recently.

Partey could lose his place to Merino as the season progress if he can’t stay fit. The Ghanaian has the tendency to pick up injuries and his fitness record could be tested over the coming months.

Arsenal will surely want a young midfielder in the long run and Ederson would be an ideal fit. The Brazilian recently delivered a strong performance against the Gunners in the Champions League.

The 25-year-old was cautioned early on in the game, but he kept on going. He won 8 duels and 4 fouls alongside 2 take-ons. The midfielder also won a penalty for his team from a Partey foul.

Atalanta could not convert the resultant spot-kick after the goalkeeping heroics of David Raya, but Ederson proved that he has the credentials to play against one of the best English teams at the moment.

The Serie A outfit rejected £42 million from United for their prized asset over the summer and they could hold out for a higher transfer fee, given he is just in the peak phase of his playing career.