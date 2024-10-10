Liverpool and Tottenham eye Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are set to face off in the transfer market in 2025 with the signing of Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo expected to be a common agenda for both sides, GiveMeSport has reported.

The 24-year-old is one of the Premier League’s most rapidly improving young players and with three goals and an assist to his name already this season, there is talk that a move to one of the country’s bigger sides may be on the horizon after spending a little over a year and a half with the Cherries.

Bournemouth might be resigned to letting go of the player, however, GMS has warned that any interested party will not have it cheap as his current employers ‘could demand a huge fee’ – although an exact figure has yet to be clarified.

Liverpool and Tottenham are understood to be showing a keen interest, as per the report, but they’ll face further competition as Newcastle United are also said to be in the equation.

All three clubs would be a significant upgrade over Bournemouth and would offer Semenyo the opportunity to challenge for European qualification, so it will be difficult for the South Coast outfit to keep hold of him.

An interesting race in store between Liverpool and Spurs

Liverpool and Tottenham have signed younger players from within England in the recent past and Semenyo is the latest on their radar, unsurprisingly so given his impressive form for Bournemouth in the last few months.

The forward is capable of playing across the front three, while the ability to play as a second striker might make him a handy attacking midfielder as well in an offensive setup. Ange Postecoglou could particularly benefit from such a player, if indeed Semenyo were to join Tottenham over Liverpool.

Yet, there is every reason to believe that he might join Liverpool as well, especially keeping in mind that the Reds are going to be in the market for a replacement for Mohamed Salah and Semenyo’s efficiency in the final third may appeal to them.

A transfer to either side in January is unlikely for Semenyo, but things will no doubt heat-up next summer. It will be interesting to see which other sides are monitoring the forward and how much of a transfer fee Bournemouth are looking for to part ways with their prized asset.

Transfermarkt values Semenyo at around £17m and it would be a bargain if Liverpool or Tottenham could snap him up at anywhere near that price.