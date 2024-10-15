Man Utd can sign Alvaro Carreras for £17m



According to Portuguese outlet Record, Manchester United have the opportunity to re-sign Alvaro Carreras from Benfica for a relatively low buy-back clause next year.

The 21-year-old joined Benfica on a temporary basis from Man United during the 2024 January transfer window. He was signed permanently for £5 million through a buy clause.

Fernandez has since transformed into a vital player for the Portuguese giants. He has been ever-present for them in all competitions with several stand-out defensive performances.

The left-back has grabbed the attention of Liverpool as a result, but United have an advantage over their fierce city rivals, having agreed a buy-back clause as part of the transfer.

Carreras has a £42 million release clause in his existing contract, but United can re-sign him in future for £17 million.

Possible deal

United were hampered by defensive injuries last season. They were without a fit left-back after Sergio Reguilon was allowed to return to Tottenham Hotspur in January following a loan stint.

Carreras was recalled from Granada during the winter transfer window, but United immediately loaned him out to Benfica with a future buy option which was triggered at the end of the season.

Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have yet to make an appearance this term. Diogo Dalot has been filling the void as a makeshift left-back from the start of the Premier League campaign.

The pair are touted to return in the coming weeks, but there are concerns whether they can stay fit over prolonged periods of time.

If the duo remain unreliable, United could be forced to make a new purchase in January or next summer. The club could most likely wait until the season ends before making a new signing.

Carreras could be an option for the Red Devils with the low buy-back clause involved. He is strong defensively and with the ball at his feet, but has to improve with his positioning in particular.

This should happen with more experience under his belt. United could keep a close eye on his performances for the rest of the campaign before considering whether to trigger the clause.