Liverpool showing greatest interest in Alvaro Carreras



According to Spanish outlet AS, Liverpool are showing the greatest interest in signing Benfica defender Alvaro Carreras.

The Merseyside giants currently have Andy Robertson as their first-choice left-back. Kostas Tsimikas has provided the back-up to the Scotland international when required.

It is now reported by AS that the Reds are eyeing a long-term replacement for Robertson. They are most interested in Carreras, who joined Benfica from United in January.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also admirers of the Spanish star, but Liverpool have ‘taken a step forward’ in the race.

Complicated move

The 21-year-old joined Benfica on loan from United in January with an option as well as an obligation to buy. The Portuguese side eventually triggered a £5 million buy clause.

Carreras has had a good start to the current season. He has caught the eye with his distribution, duel-winning ability and recoveries. He has likewise impressed with his tackling.

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring his progress, but a future transfer could be a complicated one. Benfica have inserted a £42 million release clause in his contract and may not sell him on the cheap.

Meanwhile, the Reds face another stumbling block as United have a buy clause and matching rights for their former graduate.

United manager Erik ten Hag was happy to part ways with Carreras last winter, but a reunion can’t be ruled out, considering the injury woes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Malacia has not played a competitive game for 16 months as he recovers from a knee injury while Shaw has had injury troubles too. He has played just 15 games since last season.

With the unreliability of the duo, United’s hierarchy could be tempted to re-sign Carreras if he continues to make good progress.

This could be a huge hurdle for the Reds in the pursuit of the Spaniard. The Anfield giants may have to look elsewhere. They have also been linked with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez lately.