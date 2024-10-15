Man Utd plot double swoop to sign Leon Goretzka & Leroy Sane

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move to sign Bayern Munich duo Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane, as per the German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

Despite strengthening the squad by adding several new faces this summer, the Red Devils have continued to display poor performances this season like they showcased last term.

So, the fans have become impatient and have started demanding the sacking of Erik ten Hag. But, the club’s hierarchy have still kept faith in the Dutch boss.

Now, writing on X, Plettenberg claims that Man Utd are planning to strengthen the defensive midfield position in January to turn their fortune around and have identified Goretzka as an ‘interesting’ option.

The midfielder has a contract until 2026 at the Allianz Arena and considering he is surplus to requirements at the Bavarian club, he would be available for a cut-price deal in 2025.

Sane & Goretzka to Man Utd

However, the player doesn’t want to leave Bayern Munich so the Red Devils will have to find a way to persuade the 29-year-old to move to Old Trafford if they formalise their interest.

Moreover, Plettenberg states that Goretzka isn’t the only Bayern Munich star on Man Utd’s wish-list as they are also interested in Sane. Ten Hag’s side have been monitoring the former Manchester City star’s current situation before making a potential swoop next year.

Sane’s current deal will expire at the end of this season and he has been in talks with Vincent Kompany’s side to extend his contract. But, if two parties fail to reach an agreement regarding a fresh term over the coming months then United could manage to agree on a pre-contract agreement with the player in January to sign him as a free agent.

Goretzka and Sane are experienced players and they both have showcased their qualities at the highest level over the last few years. However, while Goretzka will turn 30 next year, Sane will be 29 in 2025.

Man Utd have decided to sign young and hungry players to rebuild the squad and challenge for big prizes in future. So, the Bayern Munich duo don’t really fit into United’s transfer strategy.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Goretzka and Sane next year.