Liverpool set sights on signing Real Madrid star Rodrygo

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on signing Real Madrid star Rodrygo, as per a recent Spanish report.

After moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from Santos back in 2019, the Brazilian has enjoyed great success at the Spanish capital over the last few years, winning multiple La Liga and Champions League trophies and several other major competitions.

However, despite establishing himself as a key player for Los Blancos, the 23-year-old has continuously been linked with a move away from the club following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival in the summer.

Liverpool previously expressed their interest in signing the South American this summer but a move eventually didn’t materialise so he remained at Real Madrid.

Now, as per Defensa Central (via Fichajes), the Reds remain keen on signing Rodrygo and have earmarked him as an ideal option to replace Mohamed Salah – who could leave Anfield at the end of this season as he has entered the final year of his current contract.

Rodrygo to Liverpool

Liverpool are prepared to ‘make a large investment’ to lure Rodrygo to Anfield and it was reported this summer that Real Madrid wanted around £134m to let their star man leave.

The report says finalising this deal won’t be easy for the Merseyside club as Real Madrid are keen on keeping hold of the forward, while he is willing to continue at Los Blancos.

The 23-year-old is comfortable playing anywhere across the frontline so he would be able to replace Salah should the Egyptian leave Liverpool and Rodrygo join ahead of next season.

The South American is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to link-up the play, is efficient in taking set-pieces, can create opportunities for fellow attackers and can also finish off his chances.

Rodrygo is still very young and has yet to reach his prime. He is already a top-class player and can seamlessly slot into any top teams around the world.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing the Real Madrid star to bolster the attacking department in 2025.