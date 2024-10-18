Martinelli and Havertz miss out | Predicted Arsenal XI vs Bournemouth

Mikel Arteta’s quest of an elusive Premier League crown sees Arsenal take on Bournemouth next. The Gunners visit the Vitality Stadium on matchday eight of the English top flight as they look to pick up where they left off prior to the international break.

The fitness issues have mounted for the North Londoners and with several absentees expected, here is a look at Arsenal’s potential starting eleven against the Cherries.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to keep his place in goal. There is no much to debate regarding the goalkeeper’s role at Arsenal given the Spaniard’s respectable form in recent weeks.

Defenders – Riccardo Calafiori will keep his place on the left side of the backline, although Jurrien Timber’s injury could mean Ben White returns to play as the right back. White has been nursing a knock lately but could be fit to return this weekend.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba will keep their places in the heart of the Arsenal back four.

Martinelli and Havertz miss out

Midfielders – Declan Rice and Jorginho played in the double pivot against Southampton a couple of weeks back. While the former West Ham star is expected to keep his place, Jorginho may be replaced by Mikel Merino.

Thomas Partey’s availability is yet to be determined after he pulled out of international duty with an illness. The Ghanaian played at right-back last time out but may not be risky from the start against Bournemouth if he’s not fully fit.

Bukayo Saka picked up a hamstring injury on international duty but it was only a minor tweak and the winger is expected to start once again on the south coast this weekend.

Leandro Trossard may start on the left however, after Gabriel Martinelli picked up a fitness problem pending further assessment with Brazil. The South American will also have a long flight back to England and thus, he may not be risked from the start against Bournemouth.

Kai Havertz also picked up a knee injury while on duty with Germany. The former Chelsea star might be rested as a precautionary measure with Raheem Sterling featuring as the number 10 role for Arsenal instead with Martin Odegaard still on the sidelines.

Forward – Gabriel Jesus could lead the line for a second straight game having also featured against Southampton, as he looks to break his duck in the Premier League this season.

Here’s how the Gunners might look on paper: