Mikel Arteta approves Arsenal move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez

Arsenal are plotting a swoop to sign Bournemouth’s left-back Milos Kerkez, according to BBC Sport as relayed by Fichajes.

The Hungarian has consistently shown top-level performances since joining the Cherries last summer. He has continued his fine form this season featuring in all seven Premier League matches for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Citing BBC Sport, Fichajes claims that the defender’s ability to blend defensive and attacking attributes has piqued the interest of Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta.

The report adds that the player’s qualities have put him on the radar of the North London club, who are looking to bolster its left-back ranks in the future, and Arteta has given the green light to launching a move.

Valued at €20m (£16m) by Transfermarkt, the 20-year-old fits into Arsenal’s young recruitment strategy and the club would not want to miss the opportunity to bring the defensive ace to the Emirates Stadium, according to the report.

Left-back conundrum

Arsenal are in a bit of a left-back conundrum despite results and performances not showing any need for reinforcement in the position.

Summer signing, Riccardo Calafiori has occupied the position this season alongside Jurrien Timber – who has now drifted to right-back in the absence of Ben White.

However, neither player is a natural left-back, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and the injured Kieran Tierney being the only recognizable left-backs in the Arsenal squad.

Although Zinchenko possesses remarkable technical qualities that sometimes see him invert to midfield, his defensive awareness has been questionable, with the Ukrainian often found wanting on several occasions.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior were also utilised as left-back on several occasions last season and the club are yet to find a natural left-back that can offer both defensive and attacking balance in the team.

It appears the Gunners are now resolved to landing a more natural left-back – who is solid on both ends of the pitch, with Bournemouth’s Kerkez emerging as the club’s potential option to fill the position.

The 20-year-old has taken no time to adapt to the intensity of the League and has regularly put up reputable performances despite facing some of the League’s best wingers.

With the report highlighting Arsenal’s eagerness to bring in a player of his qualities, his £16m valuation shouldn’t be much of a challenge for the free-spending Gunners.