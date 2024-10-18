Key duo out as Maresca forced into 2 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Liverpool

Fourth-placed Chelsea take on table toppers Liverpool in the biggest clash of the Premier League’s matchday eight at Anfield. The Blues, who have lost just once in the league so far, will take on the division’s best defence in a clash that promises to be enticing.

Enzo Maresca’s side was held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest prior to the international break and will look to get back to winning ways at a ground where they were hammered 4-1 by the Reds last season.

Here is a look at how the team could line-up against Liverpool:

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez will keep his place in the starting eleven. The Spaniard has played in all of Chelsea’s games so far in the league campaign and barring any last minute surprises, he should be between the sticks at Anfield.

Defenders – Enzo Maresca’s preferred backline will not be available at his disposal against Liverpool as both Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana are suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, the latest of which came against Nottingham last time.

Cucurella is set to be replaced by Renato Veiga on the left side of the backline whereas Malo Gusto will play as the right back as the Liverpool match could still be too early for Reece James to start in despite being fit and returning to training.

Wesley Fofana’s place in the middle of Chelsea’s defence will be taken up by Tosin Adarabioyo, who will partner with the club’s academy graduate and a player Liverpool have monitored for a while, Levi Colwill.

No changes expected in midfield and attack

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo had a lengthy trip to and from South America due to their international commitments. Fortunately for Chelsea, they have come back without any fitness worries and will start as double pivots.

Cole Palmer will keep his place on the tip of the midfield as the attacking midfielder and will be flanked by two familiar names. Noni Madueke is expected to start as the right winger and Jadon Sancho will also be in the starting eleven against Liverpool this weekend.

Forward – Nicolas Jackson has not scored a goal in his last two Premier League appearances but will look to break his short dry spell when Chelsea will need his goods the most against Liverpool. He will also start in spite of Christopher Nkunku’s good form in the Conference League.

This is how the team is likely to look on paper: