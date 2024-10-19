Arsenal prepared to go ‘all out’ to sign Ajax star Jorrel Hato

Arsenal signed Riccardo Calafiori this summer and have built a superb defensive foundation with Jurrien Timber also featuring more often in the first team after returning to fitness. In spite of having adequate depth, it looks like the Gunners are not done with rebuilding their backline yet.

Caught Offside (citing Spanish source Fichajes) has claimed that they are prepared to go ‘all out’ for Ajax Amsterdam teenager Jorrel Hato. The 18-year-old is another fine produce from the Dutch side’s academy and having been monitored by Arsenal over the summer, he remains on their radar heading into 2025.

The report adds that Hato’s versatility has especially caught Arsenal’s attention as he is capable of playing as a central defender and left back, so he can be a back-up option behind all of Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori and William Saliba until he is able to develop and rubber-stamp his place in the starting eleven.

The fee it would take for Ajax to sell is not known yet, but Hato is valued at £25m by Transfermarkt and the Dutch giants would no doubt demand a significant sum to cash-in on their star man.

Do Arsenal need him?

Arsenal are not in a precarious position defensively and have a fantastic young department of players who can last them for the foreseeable future. Therefore, it is surprising to see them pondering over Hato’s signing.

Many would suggest that Arteta should be more focussed on strengthening his midfield and attack rather than spending any of his transfer budget on another defender.

Thomas Partey’s contract is unlikely to be renewed once it expires at the end of the season with Jorginho also expected to face a similar fate. Therefore, it will be imperative that the club signs a defensive midfielder as Declan Rice and Mikel Merino could be understaffed and overworked if Arteta continues using them in a double pivot.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus has not shown any glimmer of good form in recent weeks and a top goal-scorer should also be high on Arsenal’s wish-list in 2025.

Consequently, Hato’s signing is likely to be on hold, at least until two positions which require attention are given their due diligence.