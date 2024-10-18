Arsenal boss provides injury update on Odegaard, Saka, Havertz and more

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the fitness of several players ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

The Gunners head to the Vitality Stadium this weekend carrying a number of injury concerns but Arteta had some positive news at his pre-match press conference this morning.

There were reports during the international break that Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard had suffered a set-back in his recovery from an ankle injury that he suffered in September and was now facing a report at some point in December. However, Arteta rubbished those reports and confirmed that Odegaard will be back before the November break. The Spaniard suggested next week will be crucial to understand how close the attacker is to making his return to action.

There was also a positive update on Bukayo Saka after he limped out of England’s loss to Greece last week. Arteta says it’s not a serious injury and they’re hopeful the winger will be available to face Bournemouth tomorrow.

The Arsenal boss also confirmed that Thomas Partey is fit after recovering from illness while Kai Havertz should be in contention to face the Cherries if he comes through training today unscathed having picked up a knock while away with Germany.

Gabriel Martinelli will need to be assessed to see if he’s available this weekend after picking up a calf problem with Brazil. Arteta will also check on the fitness of Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Oleksandr Zinchenko with the Arsenal boss hoping ‘some players’ will be back tomorrow.

However, there was some bad news to come from today’s press conference as Arteta revealed that Takehiro Tomiyasu has suffered a set-back after picking up a fresh injury problem. The injury doesn’t look too serious but the defender is facing another spell on the sidelines.

Arteta told reporters today:

on Odegaard: “He is not going to be fit for this game [against Bournemouth]. Next week will be a different story. He needs to clear some markers. Next week will be crucial to understand how close he is.” [source: James Olley] Arteta confirms he expects Odegaard back before the international break in November [source: Kaya Kaynak] on Saka: “It is not a serious injury. He is evolving really well. He has done a few things in the last two days. We are hopeful. Let’s see if he can make it on time.” [source: Sam Dean] on Havertz: “He had a few issues and we’ve been dealing with that. If he trains well he has a good chance to be fit and available.” [source: Connor Humm] on Martinelli: “Yesterday he did a bit outside, today will be another step and we will understand if we take the risk.” on Partey: “Thomas is fit, yes.” on White, Timber, Zinchenko: “They are quite close the three of them. Today we have to try and push. Hopefully we will have some positive news and we will have some players back tomorrow.” [source: Charles Watts] on Tomiyasu: ““It doesn’t look like a long period hopefully. We really need him. He’s got something else again.” [source: Connor Humm]

Arsenal head to the Vitality Stadium sitting one point behind leaders Liverpool so they’ll hope to maintain the pressure with another win over Bournemouth on the south coast in Saturday’s evening kick-off.