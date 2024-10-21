Liverpool ‘ready to lodge’ £42 million bid for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde

In spite of their brilliant form on the pitch, Liverpool have a big worry off the field in the shape of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future. Their academy graduate has been linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid next summer with his contract expiring in 2025 and so far, there has been no development with regards to his renewal on Merseyside.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional (h/t 90min), Liverpool are ‘preparing for the departure’ of Alexander-Arnold and consequently, they are ready to ‘lodge a bid’ worth approximately £42 million for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde following his fantastic start to the season under new head coach Hansi Flick.

The French international has started in all but one of the Blaugrana’s matches this season in all competitions and has struck one goal and provided an assist. Though he has been used as a right back in every game in the ongoing campaign, Kounde is also a capable central defender having previously played in the role for Sevilla as well as Barcelona.

Kounde’s transfer a difficult proposition

Jules Kounde’s transfer to Barcelona is starting to justify itself under Hansi Flick. The 25-year-old is arguably the best full back in La Liga as far as current form is concerned and it does not look like the player or the club will be ready to go their separate ways, especially keeping in mind that he rejected Chelsea to continue his career in Spain some years ago.

Even a £42 million offer from Liverpool might not convince Barca to get rid of Kounda as their financial worries are also gradually becoming a thing of the past, while they are also forging themselves as one of the best teams in Europe again. Thus, all signs point towards the Premier League giants needing to explore alternatives.

Liverpool’s best-case scenario would be to agree on a new contract with Alexander-Arnold but if that fails, an offensive-minded full back like Jeremie Frimpong could be perfect to replace the Englishman.

It will be an interesting situation to keep an eye on and only time will tell what comes of the right back situation at Anfield.