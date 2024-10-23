Score the Perfect Christmas Gift with Football Memorabilia!

With just two months until Christmas, the question of what to buy a loved one is looming on the horizon. So what do you buy a partner who has everything when the socks, underpants, pyjamas, slippers, and the plethora of other ideas have been exhausted? If your partner is a football fan then have you considered the option of a rare piece of sports memorabilia? We look at some of the best gift ideas to choose for this Christmas.

First up, get the team right! There is nothing more offensive to a Manchester City fan than seeing a signed Manchester United shirt, so get it right from the start, and god forbid you stary over the M62 and pick up something Liverpool related by mistake! With 70% of football fans being male, what are the best Christmas gifts for him?

Entry Level Gifts – £5-£100

Signed photos and autographs make a popular and unique gift. Firstly make sure that your loved one is a fan of the player. That is obvious! The more popular the player, the higher the price, but with a good eye, you can pick up a great gift. Here is a selection from online sports memorabilia company Firma Stella.

As you can see from the autographs above, it very much depends on who has signed it! From £7.99 for the Man Utd coach Mike Phelan up to almost £400 for Harry Kane, which we popped in for comparison. The trick here of course, is to but an autograph from an up-and-coming player, where values are sure to rise. Not everyone has the money to buy a Harry Kane of David Bekham autograph!

Mid-Range Gifts £100-£500

Mid-range gifts include signed footballs, which often come in bubble frames, signed boots, and some of the lesser know players’ shirts. Once again, the more well known, the higher the price, but while many may have a signed shirts, few will have even though that boots, gloves and footballs are a thing. Rather than pin these items on your wall, display on sideboards, bookcases, and tables.

The Big League £500-£4000

For those where money is less of a problem, the choice widens out vastly. Many of these items are bought as fundraisers for charity events, but if you are lucky to be able to afford one for your loved one’s private collection then here is an excellent selection. When the sky’s the limit all of the top footballers and the biggest teams come into play – George Best, Lionel Messi, Pele and of course Cristiano Ronaldo. Shirts are the most coveted items, as they are easily hung on the wall if framed correctly. This also has the added advantage of protecting them from light and dust, which over time can devalue the item.

Whatever your choice of memorabilia as a gift this Christmas, you are sure to find a rare piece of football memorabilia in your price range, from autographed pages at a little over £5 to a fully signed England 1966 shirt at £4,000, and everything in between!