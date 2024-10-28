Liverpool earmark Mohammed Kudus as Mohamed Salah’s replacement

Liverpool have earmarked West Ham United’s winger Mohammed Kudus as a potential replacement to Mohamed Salah — who is tipped to leave the club at the end of the season, as per Fichajes.

Seven years after he made the transfer to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Egyptian’s time at Anfield could possibly come to an end when his contract expires at the end of the season with several reports linking him to the Middle East.

According to Fichajes, the Reds are now looking for potential successors to Salah and the club has earmarked West Ham’s Kudus as a possible target in the 2025 summer transfer window. However, Liverpool understand that a swoop for the Ghanaian will not be cheap.

Kudus has been a revelation since joining the Premier League from Dutch side Ajax last season and Fichajes reports that the 25-year-old’s skill, speed and goalscoring prowess make him an ideal option to bolster Liverpool’s attack.

However, a swoop for the forward might face some challenges with West Ham insisting on keeping the player as part of their long-term project, according to the report.

Ideal fit, expensive option

The report adds that the cost of acquiring the Ghana international could exceed €100m (£81m) which could pose a challenge for a club like Liverpool that usually prefers a more strategic and less expensive approach.

While Kudus looks to be the ‘perfect profile’ to replace Salah, the Merseyside club will need to consider whether to swoop for the Ghanaian or opt for a cheaper alternative.

Three key Liverpool stars will be out of contract at the end of the ongoing season. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all have less than a year left on their contract at Anfield. While the club are still optimistic about extending their contracts, Salah’s departure seems like a possibility with several reports linking him to the Saudi Pro League.

The Reds are open to any possible scenario and are already in the market for possible replacements with Kudus high on their list.

With West Ham holding on for a fee in excess of £81m, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will break the bank to sign him or move on to cheaper alternatives.