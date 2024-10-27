Arsenal ready to make a swoop to sign Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make a move to sign Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic next summer, as per Football Insider.

After cashing-in on Eddie Nketiah last term, Mikel Arteta currently has Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as the two options to deploy in the centre-forward position.

The German has enjoyed a promising start to this season, scoring six goals and registering a solitary assist in 12 appearances in all competitions thus far. But, Jesus has struggled with fitness problems in recent times and after recovering from his issue, he hasn’t been able to showcase his best yet this season.

Now, Football Insider states that Arsenal want to sign a new striker next summer as they are concerned about their goal-scoring record and are preparing to make a move for Vlahovic after identifying him as the primary target.

Arsenal are seeking a guaranteed goal-scorer like Harry Kane and they believe the Serbian international would be an ideal option.

Vlahovic to Arsenal

The Juventus star will enter the final year of his current contract next summer so he would be available for a cut-price deal at that time and there is a growing feeling that Vlahovic could leave the Bianconeri at the end of this season. Therefore, the North London club feel that they would be able to lure him to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal hold a long-term interest in the 24-year-old as they were keen on signing him a few years ago but the player preferred to join the Old Lady of Turin at that time, rejecting a move to the Gunners. Now, it seems Arsenal are willing to finally sign their long-term target.

The forward has had a strong start to this season, scoring seven goals and notching up one assist in 11 appearances in all competitions so far.

Vlahovic – valued at around £54m by Transfermarkt – is a top-class player and possesses the necessary qualities to become a world-class striker in future. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal if they purchase him.

However, it remains to be seen whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him next summer to reinforce the frontline.