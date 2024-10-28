Arsenal and Liverpool in race to sign Lamine Yamal from Barcelona

Arsenal and Liverpool are involved in a tussle for the Premier League, which could very possibly extend beyond the playing field imminently. Both clubs are looking for right wingers and have been linked with a common name.

According to journalist Miguel Delaney, the two sides are expected to have a shot at signing Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal. As per the source, Barca might be forced to cash-in on the teenager given their difficult financial situation with the 17-year-0ld’s sky-high valuation putting him at the risk of being sold.

Arsenal need another winger to help ease the load on Bukayo Saka. The Gunners visibly struggled in his absence and will prioritise a signing in that position. Yamal would be a fantastic option but it would be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta could fit both players into his starting eleven.

Liverpool are in the market for Mohamed Salah’s replacement. And while they are exploring a host of different goal-scoring options, Yamal’s profile would mean they sign an absolutely like-for-like fill-in for arguably their best player. They will also not shy away from spending good money given how big of an impact Salah has on their team.

Yamal’s valuation on Transfermarkt stands at £125 million but it remains to be seen how much Barcelona would want to sell him.

PL move unlikely for Yamal

Lamine Yamal, in spite of his young age, is an incredibly important player for Barcelona and has six goals and seven assists to his name already this season.

His latest exploits for the Blaugrana came against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, where he scored a brilliant goal to give his side a 4-0 win.

Despite these reports, Barcelona are unlikely to listen to any bid for Yamal, especially given that he is also happy at the club. Their president Joan Laporta also revealed recently that he rejected a bid north of £200 million for the Euro 2024 winner, which goes on to show that the player, dubbed as a successor to Lionel Messi, remains firmly within their plans.