Arsenal already working on deal to sign Sane



According to Football Insider, Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

The Germany international has become a fringe player for the Bavarian giants this season following the arrival of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window.

He has been limited to just 159 minutes from the right wing under manager Vincent Kompany and this could urge him to move on when his Bayern contract expires in June next year.

Football Insider claim that Arsenal are working on a deal for the former Schalke man and they are prepared to take advantage and sign him on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

Arsenal are eyeing quality cover for Bukayo Saka who has had a heavy workload on the right wing with no quality replacement.

Possible deal

Sane has been restricted to minutes on the right wing under Kompany this season, but he can also comfortably play from the opposite flank where he has been most successful in his career.

The 28-year-old averages 0.37 goal contributions per game from the right wing. It is almost double from the left (0.67). Taking this into account, Arsenal could see him as a versatile addition.

The £50 million ace has also featured as the no.10 for Bayern in the past. With his vast Premier League experience with Manchester City, he would represent a no-brainer signing on a free transfer deal.

However, a move may ultimately depend on several factors. Sane may have to accept a rotational role in the team while he may have to agree a significant pay-cut on his £320,000 weekly wages.

The signing-on fee could be another key factor in the deal. If the finances are right, Arsenal could have a head start over other suitors due to the presence of manager Mikel Arteta in the dug-out.

Arteta was the assistant manager during Sane’s time at Man City and it could play in the Gunners’ favour.