[Teams] Man Utd vs Leicester City: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to book their place in the next round of the Carabao Cup when they take on Leicester City at Old Trafford tonight.

Ruud van Nistelrooy takes charge of his first game since being installed as interim manager following the sacking of Erik ten Hag earlier this week. The former striker has made some changes to the starting eleven that lost to West Ham at the weekend with Altay Bayindir coming in to make a rare start which hands Andre Onana a rest.

Diogo Dalot keeps his place as he lines-up at right-back with Matthijs de Ligt also keeping his place alongside Lisandro Martinez in the Man Utd defence. Noussair Mazraoui drops to the bench with Victor Lindelof handed a run out.

Manuel Ugarte is recalled to start in midfield while Casemiro keeps his place after getting on the scoresheet at the weekend. Bruno Fernandes captains Man Utd tonight and the Portuguese international supports Joshua Zirkzee in attack.

Marcus Rashford also keeps his place in the Man Utd side with Garnacho keeping his place on the left wing.

As for Leicester, they also rotate their squad with Oliver Skipp starting in midfield while Jordon Ayew gets a start in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Bayindir; Dalot, De Ligt, Lindelof, Martinez; Ugarte, Casemiro, Fernandes; Garnacho, Zirkzee, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Evans, Amass, Mazraoui, Fitzgerald, J. Fletcher, Amad, Hojlund, Wheatley

Leicester

Ward, Justin, Coady, Okoli, Thomas, El Khannouss, Skipp, Soumare, McAtee, De Cordova-Reid, Ayew

Subs: Iverson, Ricardo, Vestegaard, Ndidi, Winks, Mavididi, Edouard, Bounotte, Alves