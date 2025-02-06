[Teams] Liverpool vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for League Cup semi-final

Liverpool will be looking to turn around a 1-0 deficit when they take on Tottenham in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final at Anfield tonight.

Reds boss Arne Slot has named a strong side for the game but number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker isn’t in the squad so Caoimhin Kelleher comes in between the sticks. Virgil van Dijk marshals the defence alongside Ibrahima Konate while Connor Bradley starts in place of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back. Andrew Robertson starts at left-back with Kostas Tsimikas on the bench.

Ryan Gravenberch anchors the Liverpool midfield once again while Curtis Jones gets a recall to start in the middle of the park. Dominic Szoboszlai keeps his place so it’s Alexis MacAllister who misses out tonight.

Mohamed Salah starts once again for Liverpool in attack and the Egyptian international will be looking to continue his sensational form this season. Cody Gakpo starts on the left flank with Darwin Nunez leading the line up front so Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are among the substitutes.

As for Spurs, Ange Postecoglou has also gone full strength with Antonin Kinsky starting between the sticks. Archie Gray starts at right-back with Pedro Porro making way while January signing Danso comes in to make his debut in the back four. Ben Davies and Djed Spence also start in defence for Tottenham this evening.

Rodrigo Bentancur lines-up in midfield alongside Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr so Lucas Bergvall has to settle for a place on the bench. Richarlison starts up front for Spurs with Hueng-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski offering support. Mathys Tel is among the subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez.

Subs: Jaros, Endo, Diaz, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah.

Tottenham

Kinsky; Gray, Danso, Davies, Spence; Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son

Subs: Austin, Porro, Reguilon, Bergvall, Ajayi, Cassanova, Oluesi, Moore, Tel