[Teams] Chelsea vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for Carabao Cup semi-final clash

We have a heavy-weight clash at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea take on Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

Chelsea booked their place in the last four with a 3-1 win away to Cardiff City and come into this clash off the back of a resounding 5-1 win at Charlton in the FA Cup.

Blues boss Liam Rosenior has recalled Robert Sanchez in goal while Josh Acheampong starts at right-back in the absence of Reece James. Wesley Fofana, Nathan Chalobah and Marc Cucurella make up the rest of the Chelsea defence.

Andrey Santos starts in midfield along with Enzo Fernandez with Moises Caicedo suspended. Estevao lines-up in attack along with Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto. Cole Palmer misses out for the Blues tonight.

Marc Guiu leads the line up front so Garnacho has to settle for a place on the bench.

Arsenal meanwhile were taken all the way by Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals. The Eagles equalised in the 95th minute to make it 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium but the Gunners progressed 8-7 on penalties.

Mikel Arteta rotated his squad for the 4-1 win away to Portsmouth in the FA Cup last time out but Kepa Arrizabalaga keeps his place between the sticks. Ben White also starts once again as does Gabriel Magalhaes.

Jurrien Timber is recalled to start at left-back for Arsenal so Myles Lewis-Skelly makes way while William Saliba is fit to return despite Arteta calling the Frenchman a doubt ahead of the match.

Martin Zubimendi starts in the anchor role for the Gunners with Declan Rice also recalled having been rested at the weekend. Martin Odegaard comes in to captain the Arsenal side tonight with Eberechi Eze, Mikel Merino and Ethan Nwaneri dropping out.

Bukayo Saka was given a breather at the weekend but he’s back to start on the right wing with Noni Madueke making way. Leandro Trossard replaces Gabriel Martinelli on the opposite flank despite the Brazilian scoring a hat-trick against Portsmouth.

Viktor Gyokeres leads the line up front for Arsenal and he’ll be looking to end his goal drought. Gabriel Jesus drops to the bench where he’s joined by Kai Havertz.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Chelsea

Sanchez; Acheampong, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Fernandez; Estevao, Joao Pedro, Neto; Guiu

Subs: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Tosin, Hato, Essugo, Buonanotte, Garnacho, George, Mheuka

Arsenal

Kepa, White, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Subs: Raya, Jesus, Eze, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Merino, Havertz, Lewis-Skelly