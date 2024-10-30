[Teams] Tottenham vs Man City: Confirmed line-ups for EFL Cup clash

We have a huge Carabao Cup clash to look forward to in North London as Tottenham take on Manchester City.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has made five changes from the side that lost to Crystal Palace but Guglielmo Vicario keeps his place in goal. Archie Gray gets a start at right-back with Radu Dragusin coming in to partner Cristian Romero in the middle of defence. Micky van de Ven moves to left-back with Destiny Udogie dropping to the bench.

Tottenham go with Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Sarr in midfield with Yves Bissouma on the bench. Dejan Kulusevski starts along with Brennan Johnson while Dominic Solanke leads the line up front for Spurs.

Timo Werner is recalled to start on the left flank so the likes of Richarlison and James Maddison have to make do with places on the substitutes bench.

City boss Pep Guardiola has also rotated his squad for the game with Stefan Ortega recalled to start in goal meaning Ederson is rested. Rico Lewis starts at right-back with John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake making up the back four.

Ilkay Gundogan captains Man City this evening and he’s joined by youngsters James McAtee and Nico O’Reilly in midfield. Savinho starts in attack along with Phil Foden and Matheus Nunes. The likes of Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland are on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Vicario, Gray, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Sarr, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Werner

Subs: Forster, Porro, Davies, Udogie, Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison, Moore, Richarlison

Man City

Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Gundogan, McAtee, O’Reilly, Savinho, Nunes, Foden

Subs: Ederson, Dias, Kovacic, Haaland, Bernardo, Gvardiol, Wright, Simpson-Pusey, Alfa-Ruprecht