Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold return | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Brighton

Liverpool are set to face Brighton & Hove Albion for the second time in four days. Having ended their Carabao Cup campaign with a 3-2 win on Wednesday, the Reds host the Seagulls at Anfield on matchday 10 of the Premier League on Saturday, 2nd November, at 15:00 UK time.

Arne Slot’s side will be bolstered by the return of several first-team players to the starting eleven given that they were handed a much-needed rest in the EFL Cup. With that in mind, here is a look at their potential line-up for the weekend’s clash.

Goalkeeper – Caoimhin Kelleher will return between the sticks after being replaced by Vitezslav Jaros in the midweek game. Alisson Becker is still injured so the Irish international is Slot’s go-t0 goalie for the time being.

Defenders – Among those who featured against Brighton midweek, only Andy Robertson is expected to retain his place as the left back. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will return to the heart of the team’s backline, replacing Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah in the process. Trent Alexander-Arnold will be the right back having been replaced by Conor Bradley in the last match.

Salah, Nunez and Diaz in attack

Midfielders – Tyler Morton and Wataru Endo are expected to be replaced by Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in defensive midfield. Endo’s role has been very limited this season and his first Premier League start under Arne Slot will have to wait a big longer. Dominik Szoboszlai is expected to play as the number 10 for Liverpool.

Cody Gakpo’s brace in the midweek game against the same opposition as on the weekend might not be enough for him to keep his place on the left wing. He is set to be replaced by Luis Diaz, while Mohamed Salah will play on the right flank.

Forwards – Darwin Nunez will continue to lead the line in Diogo Jota’s absence from injury.

This is how Liverpool are expected to look on paper: