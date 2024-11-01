Liverpool eye Achraf Hakimi’s signing to potentially replace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool are in the transfer market as they weigh up potential signings for the right back position. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid next summer and in lieu of a contract that expires in less than a year, the Reds could be losing a world-class player for nothing.

As their search for a possible replacement continues, Fichajes has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi has emerged on Liverpool’s wish-list. According to the Spanish source, the Reds are ‘considering the possibility’ of signing the Moroccan international although any move to Merseyside for the full back will hinge on Alexander-Arnold’s future.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are also interested in landing the 25-year-old, who will enter the final year of his deal at PSG from next summer. Transfermarkt has valued Hakimi at £50 million but interested parties will try to exploit his contractual situation to agree a cut-price deal.

A perfect Alexander-Arnold replacement

There wouldn’t be a better replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool than Achraf Hakimi. Not only is the former Real Madrid star aged the same as his English counterpart, but his offensive prowess is also the biggest strength of his game, much like the Reds’ star man – who could be headed to one of Hakimi’s former club.

Liverpool could also have the upper hand in any negotiations with PSG. Real Madrid are unlikely to deal with the Parisians given their soured relationship following the Kylian Mbappe saga, whereas Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola may be inclined towards a more defensively solid option as he looks for a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker.

Hakimi could also be receptive to the opportunity of joining Liverpool given that PSG’s sporting project is not as appealing as it once was keeping in mind that some of their biggest superstars have left the club.

Plus, his employers will be wary about losing another asset for free having said goodbye to Mbappe by footing a massive loss and as a result, Liverpool could receive a very good deal next summer.