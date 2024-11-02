Ruben Amorim wants to bring Ousmane Diomande to Man Utd

Manchester United’s new boss Ruben Amorim is reportedly keen on bringing Ousmane Diomande with him to Old Trafford, as per The Sun.

Following a string of poor performances early on this season, the Red Devils decided to dismiss Erik ten Hag from the managerial role. Ruud van Nistelrooy has been handed the responsibility to lead the team over the next few games as the interim boss.

United have appointed Amorim as the new head coach and he will start his job on 11th November with his first game as the new boss set to be against Ipswich Town after the international break.

The Portuguese boss likes to deploy a back-three system and is expected to do the same at Old Trafford. So, The Sun states that the 39-year-old has now prioritised strengthening the backline of Man Utd next year.

Amorim wants to bring Diomande with him from Sporting but the Lions have no intention of letting their star man leave the club unless his potential suitors such as Man Utd trigger his £70m release clause.

Diomande to Man Utd

The report says Liverpool and Arsenal were previously interested in signing him with Bayern Munich currently eyeing a swoop for him. So, it won’t be straightforward for United to hire him but Amorim might play a key role in persuading the defender to join the club if they make a concrete approach.

After becoming Man Utd boss, Ten Hag made a couple of new additions from his former club Ajax Amsterdam back in 2022. However, he was criticised heavily for that as his record signing Antony turned out to be a massive flop.

So, Amorim might also have to face similar criticism if he signs Diomande and the African fails to showcase his best at Old Trafford.

However, the 20-year-old, standing 6ft 3in tall, is a talented player with high potential. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and efficient in defensive contributions.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to sign Diomande next year to strengthen the backline.