Casemiro to start as RvN makes 4 changes | Predicted Man Utd XI vs Chelsea

Ruud van Nistelrooy is set for the first of two Premier League matches in-charge of Manchester United as their interim manager before handing over the reigns to Ruben Amorim. Having beaten Leicester City 5-2 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, United will be looking to continue their ominous home record against Chelsea on matchday 10 of the Premier League.

In spite of Manchester United’s poor start to the season, they remain a contender for the European spots in the league standings and will need to earn a positive result to ensure the gap between them and the Blues does not widen. With that being said, here is a look at their potential eleven for Sunday’s clash.

Goalkeeper – Altay Bayindir will be replaced by Andre Onana in goal. The young goalkeeper has shown glimpses of his brilliance in the Carabao Cup but remains too inexperienced to play ahead of his Cameroonian teammate, especially against one of the league’s best sides.

Defenders – Three of the four defenders are set to retain their places from the team against Leicester City. Victor Lindelof will be the only one to drop out with Noussair Mazraoui replacing him.

The Moroccan is expected to start as the right back while Diogo Dalot will be moved to the left side of defence. Lisandro Martinez will partner with Matthijs de Ligt in the heart of Man Utd’s back four against Chelsea.

Casemiro likely to start

Midfielders – Manuel Ugarte’s role at Manchester United has been largely limited in the cup competitions so far and the bench could await him in another Premier League match.

Christian Eriksen could start in the deeper lying position. £70 million signing Casemiro is likely to retain his place next to the Danish international having struck twice midweek amid his upturn in form.

Bruno Fernandes will be the attacking midfielder for Man Utd, whereas Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho will retain their places on the left and right wings, respectively.

Forward – Joshua Zirkzee is expected to be replaced by Rasmus Hojlund, who rested in the EFL Cup match on Wednesday.

Here’s how the Red Devils are likely to line-up vs Chelsea: