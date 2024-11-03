Tottenham Hotspur ‘in pole position’ to sign Irish wonderkid Mason Melia

Tottenham are looking to trump Arsenal to sign teenage wonder-kid Mason Melia from Irish side St Patrick’s Athletic, according to TEAMtalk.

Melia has impressed at youth-level football in the League of Ireland Premier Division. He set the record for the youngest debutant and youngest-ever goalscorer in the Irish League at just 17, and his performances have now garnered the interest of a host of European top clubs including Tottenham and Arsenal.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs view the Ireland u21 star as a top prospect and they’re looking to trump their North London rivals, Arsenal by securing an early transfer of the talented teenage forward.

Other Premier League giants including Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea have also indicated interest in the Irish star, but Tottenham are ‘in pole position’ to sign the centre-forward, as per the report.

The report adds that Spurs are looking to add Melia to bolster their attack — a position that may see changes as Ange Postecoglou is reportedly unimpressed with Timo Werner, while Dejan Kulusevski is attracting interest from AC Milan.

With a contract at Richmond Park running until the summer of 2026, the Red Army are expected to secure a substantial fee for the youngster — significantly above his €100k (£84k) Transfermarkt valuation.

Melia to join Spurs’ remarkable talent pool?

Tottenham’s transfer strategy over the past two seasons has involved not only acquiring quality players to strengthen the first team but also investing in promising young talents to nurture for both the present and the future.

Some of the notable young talents signed by the club include Alejo Véliz, an Argentina U20 International, who was acquired from Rosario Central in Argentina. Additionally, the club secured the services of 18-year-old centre-back Ashley Philips from Championship side Blackburn Rovers last summer.

Furthermore, Tottenham have a pre-existing agreement in place for Luka Vuskovic, a Croatia U17 International from Hajduk Split. The 16-year-old talented centre-back is slated to officially join Tottenham Hotspur Stadium upon turning 18.

The 18-year-old trio of Archie Gray, Min-hyeok Yang, and Lucas Bergvall were also signed by the club, with Yang staying at his current team, Gangwon FC, for the rest of the season.

Signing Melia would signify another bold statement of intent from Tottenham if they are able to beat the likes of Arsenal and other Premier League rivals to his signature.