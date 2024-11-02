Arsenal
[Teams] Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from St James’ Park
Arsenal will be looking to close the gap at the top of the Premier League table with victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park this afternoon.
The Gunners returned to winning ways with a win over Preston in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night but they have picked up just one point from their last two league outings and trail leaders Man City by five points. Mikel Arteta will be desperate to put some pressure on the champions with a huge victory in the North East.
The Arsenal boss has recalled his key players after rotating his squad in midweek with David Raya among those recalled. Thomas Partey starts at right-back with Ben White only fit enough for a place on the bench while Jurrien Timber moves to left-back.
Arsenal have been handed a major boost with Gabriel Magalhaes passed fit to return after recovering from a knock that he sustained against Liverpool last weekend. The Brazilian partners William Saliba in the middle of Arsenal’s defence today.
Declan Rice is recalled to start alongside Mikel Merino in midfield while Leandro Trossard comes in for Ethan Nwaneri in the attacking midfield role. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli occupy the wide positions for Arsenal with Kai Havertz replacing Gabriel Jesus up front.
As for Newcastle, Antony Gordon gets a start while Alexander Isak is fit to start up front. Joelinton also starts along with Joe Willock in midfield while Bruno Guimarães and Sean Longstaff also get starts today.
Fabien Schar and Dan Burn marshal the Newcastle defence with Nick Pope between the sticks once again.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Newcastle
Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Bruno, Longstaff, Willock; Joelinton, Gordon, Isak.
Subs: Dúbravka, Krafth, Kelly, Murphy, Tonali, Almirón, Miley, Barnes, Osula
Arsenal
Raya; Partey; Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Merino, Trossard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.
Subs: Neto, White, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Sterling, Nwaneri, Jesus.
