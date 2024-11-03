Arsenal
Arsenal & Liverpool interested in signing Cristhian Mosquera
Arsenal are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Valencia star Cristhian Mosquera, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.
William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have been the first-choice centre-back partnership for Mikel Arteta and the duo has been one of the best defensive pairs in the Premier League in recent times.
After that, the Gunners have Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior to deploy in the centre-back position. However, while Tomiyasu has struggled with fitness problems in recent times, Kiwior has been linked with a move away from the club.
Now, Fichajes states that Arsenal want to sign a new defender as a potential replacement for Kiwior and has identified Mosquera as a fundamental piece.
The player will enter the final year of his current contract with Los Ches at the end of this season so they might cash-in on him next summer and value at around £25m.
Battle
However, the report says purchasing the Spaniard won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Liverpool are also keen on hiring him and additionally, Manchester City are in this race as well.
Virgil van Dijk could leave Anfield ahead of next season as his existing deal will expire next summer. So, the Reds have earmarked Mosquera as a serious option to replace the Netherlands international.
The 20-year-old, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick, strong, technology sound, can play out from the back, has an eye for long-range passing and is also efficient in defensive contributions.
After coming through the Spanish side’s youth system, the defender made his senior debut back in 2022 before establishing himself as a key player for Los Ches in recent times.
Mosquera has showcased glimpses of his talents in La Liga this term but Valencia are currently languishing at the bottom of the table, winning only one out of 11 games.
The 20-year-old is a talented player and possesses high potential. It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his signature next year to strengthen the defensive department.
