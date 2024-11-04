Man Utd ‘looking’ to sign FC Porto star Samu Omorodion

Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign FC Porto star Samu Omorodion, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Goal-scoring was a real issue for the Red Devils last term so they decided to strengthen the number nine position by signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna in the summer.

However, things haven’t improved much thus far this term, scoring only nine goals from 10 Premier League encounters. As a result of United’s attackers’ lack of clinical finishing, they are currently languishing at 13th in the table with 12 points.

Now, Fichajes states that Man Utd are ‘looking’ to address this problem by signing a new striker next year with Omorodion on their wish-list. So, they could make a concrete approach to secure his signature ahead of next campaign.

However, purchasing the Spaniard won’t be cheap for the record Premier League champions as he has a £84m release clause in his current contract.

Omorodion to Man Utd

The Spanish outlet reports that United aren’t the only club interested in Omorodion as Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on purchasing him. Moreover, Chelsea made a move to hire him in the summer but despite not securing his signature last time around, they remain interested in him.

After joining Atletico Madrid last year, the 20-year-old went straight out on loan to Deportivo Alaves last term before eventually leaving Los Rojiblancos for Porto without playing any football for them ahead of this term.

Upon moving to Estadio do Dragao, the youngster has enjoyed a productive start to this season, scoring 11 goals in 10 appearances in the Liga Portugal and Europa League.

He even scored twice against the Red Devils in Europe’s second-tier competition last month and the game eventually ended in 3-3. The striker was in the Spain squad that won the Gold Medal in the Olympics in the summer.

Omorodion, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, has the poacher’s instinct inside the box and also works hard without possession. Therefore, he has the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually make a concrete approach to sign the Porto star to bolster the frontline next year.