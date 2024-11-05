Robertson & Gakpo start | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool return to Champions League action after successive wins against Brighton & Hove Albion, once apiece in the Carabao Cup and Premier League. The Reds are bidding to continue their 100% start to the competition’s league phase against Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen at Anfield on Tuesday, November 5th.

Arne Slot’s side will be tested to the limit against Leverkusen, who are the defending champions of the Bundesliga. Here is a look at how the team is expected to line-up against the German side.

Goalkeeper – Caoimhin Kelleher will keep his place in the starting eleven with Alisson Becker injured and still serving time on the treatment table.

Defenders – Liverpool have conceded just once in three Champions League outings so far this season. As they look to continue their immaculate record at the back against Leverkusen, it is expected that Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will be the central defenders. The latter had an injury scare last weekend in the Premier League but is expected to be fit in time for the Bayer game.

Kostas Tsimikas was handed a start in Liverpool’s last match against Brighton but the Greek international could make way for Andy Robertson this time around. Trent Alexander-Arnold will keep his place at right back.

Gakpo set to start ahead of Diaz

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch should keep their places in Liverpool’s double pivot. While Curtis Jones has been in good form of late, Slot might not make any rotations in the Champions League, especially against a side that is as quick on the transitions as Bayer Leverkusen. Dominic Szoboszlai is also expected to keep his place as the Liverpool number 10.

Mohamed Salah will play on the right wing having been the team’s match-winner in the last match, while Cody Gakpo could keep his place on the left flank thanks to his impressive recent run of three goals in two games.

Forward – Diogo Jota’s injury means Darwin Nunez will keep his place as the striker. The Uruguayan international was Liverpool’s sole scorer in their last Champions League outing, a 1-0 away win against RB Leipzig.

This is how Liverpool are expected to look on paper: