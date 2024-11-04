Manchester United to battle Liverpool for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Manchester United have appointed Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag’s successor after the former Ajax Amsterdam boss was fired last week. While Ruud van Nistelrooy has been tasked with holding the fort in the interim, Amorim’s signing is going to come into effect from November 11th with his first match in-charge set to be against Ipswich Town on November 24th.

Though he remains contracted to Sporting Lisbon for the time being, the 39-year-old is already planning for life at United and as per TEAMtalk (who cite Caught Offside), he wants them to scupper Liverpool’s proposed move for Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in 2025. The report adds that Amorim sees him as a ‘special talent’, who can be a replacement for South American flop, Antony.

Kvaratskhelia’s contract in Naples runs until June 2027 but Antonio Conte wants him tied down to fresher terms, though a deal has hit a stalemate. Therefore, the source claims Manchester United are optimistic about completing a move for the Georgian international in a transfer that could cost close to the £90 million mark.

Kvaratskhelia an all-round option for Man Utd

It is high time that Manchester United sign a winger that is capable of transitioning into the final third after being reliant on substandard players like Antony and Marcus Rashford. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fits the bill perfectly given that he can play on either wing and will be a long-term option at just 23.

He is an electric winger who is capable of taking on a number of defenders at once. Not only is Kvaratskhelia a fantastic creative outlet, his eye for goal coupled with the ability to finish from range as well makes him a vintage star. He has been likened to Diego Maradona for his footwork, which is probably the highest regard that a player can be conferred with.

United will also be an attractive destination for Kvaratskhelia as he will be confident of usurping Marcus Rashford on the left wing, a prospect that might be daunting at Liverpool given the existing competition between Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz. A January transfer is unlikely considering the player’s importance in Conte’s plans, but the situation could heat up next summer.