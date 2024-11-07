Chelsea make Karim Adeyemi their ‘top target’ but Liverpool could hold upper hand

Chelsea continue to look for big names in the transfer market and have not deterred away from keeping tabs on some more wingers, particularly after Joao Felix and Pedro Neto have made slow starts to their lives at Stamford Bridge.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve (via 90min), the Blues have reportedly made Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi their ‘top target’ for 2025. Their supposed prioritisation of the 22-year-old comes on the say-so of Enzo Maresca, who likes quick and dynamic wingers, which the German forward certainly is.

However, Chelsea face stiff competition as the source says Liverpool are also showing a keen interest in signing Adeyemi following his strong start to the season.

The Premier League duo will also have to compete with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. Adeyemi is valued at just £29 million on Transfermarkt, though one can imagine Dortmund’s demands to be significantly higher.

Liverpool could beat Chelsea to Adeyemi

Liverpool’s interest in Adeyemi is not on the periphery by any means as they have reportedly been preparing a bid worth £42 million for him in recent weeks. The Reds’ need for a winger is inarguably graver than Chelsea’s and that is certainly a factor that the Borussia Dortmund youngster will take into consideration in his decision-making.

While the Londoners have a number of great attackers, Liverpool are sweating over Mohamed Salah’s future, while Luis Diaz has been strongly linked with a move to Spain. Federico Chiesa has not proven himself on Merseyside since joining last summer either.

Adeyemi’s pace and eye for goal will make him a brilliant option for Arne Slot and the player might indeed head to Merseyside given that Liverpool have a squad that is good enough to contend for the Champions League and the Premier League. Thus, Maresca might be forced to consider other alternatives if he is intent on signing another winger for Chelsea.

PSG are also in the race and could offer Dortmund and Adeyemi much better money than either English side, but it remains to be seen if they are willing to materialise their interest in him or are just keeping an eye on his progress.