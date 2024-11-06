Liverpool ‘in contact’ with Real Madrid to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool are ‘in contact’ with the agents of Aurelien Tchouameni over a possible transfer to Anfield in the winter transfer window, according to Sky Sport.ch.

Despite making 14 appearances for Los Blancos this season, his performances have been slightly underwhelming and he’s currently facing an uncertain future at the club.

According to Sky-Sport.ch, Madrid does not see the 24-year-old as a potential successor to Toni Kroos and are open to selling the player in the winter transfer market at the right price.

The situation has alerted Liverpool – who are long term admirers of Tchouameni – and the report says the Reds have now reignited their interest in the 6ft 2in midfielder after a failed move from Monaco in 2022.

The Merseyside club are now ‘in contact’ with the France international’s entourage to negotiate a potential transfer to Anfield in January, according to the report.

However, Sky-Sport.ch adds that the European giants intend to use Tchouameni as a bargaining chip in negotiations to sign Chelsea’s midfielder Enzo Fernandez or Manchester City’s Balon d’Or winner, Rodri.

With a contract at the Bernabéu that runs until 2028, Madrid are demanding a €60 (£50m) fee for the Frenchman according to the report, which looks to be a fair price for Liverpool to secure the transfer of the midfielder.

Tchouameni to Liverpool

Liverpool failed to make any midfield reinforcements in the summer transfer window, with primary target, Martin Zubimendi declining a move to Anfield in favour of remaining at Reale Arena with Real Sociedad.

The club are now looking to reinforce the position with the addition of long-term transfer target, Tchouameni in the January transfer window.

The Frenchman has not been showing his best form this season and his error against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night led to a crucial goal for the Italians on the way to their 3-1 victory at the Bernabeu.

Liverpool look to be unbothered by this and are already working on bringing the 24-year-old to the club in January after establishing contacts with his agents.

The Reds are well aware of his qualities having previously tried to sign him during his time at Monaco and they also reportedly showed interest last year.

Madrid are now looking to cash in on the player and Arne Slot’s side is firmly in the running for his signature. It would certainly be a major coup if Liverpool could sign Tchouameni for anything close to £50m.