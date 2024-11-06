Man Utd reignite interest with ‘fresh move’ to sign Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United are plotting a ‘fresh move’ to sign Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite next summer but face competition from Liverpool, according to Talksport.

The 22-year-old was the subject of persistent interest from the Red Devils last summer, but a move did not materialize as both clubs failed to reach an agreement.

Despite having two failed bids, including a £50m offer last summer, Talksport reports that United have now reignited their interest in the England international and have placed him on top of their transfer wishlist.

The Englishman dreams of a big move to a top Premier League side, and Man United’s sporting director, Dan Ashworth, could bring him to Old Trafford as he believes the 23-year-old is an archetypical player that suits Ruben Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 style of play, according to the report.

However, the Red Devils face stern competition for the signature of the centre-back as Talksport reports that Premier League rivals, Liverpool, are also keen on the defensive ace.

Branthwaite still has three years left on his contract at Goodison Park, and Everton are expected to demand a significantly higher fee than his €42m (£35m) Transfermarkt valuation.

United reignite Branthwaite interest

Branthwaite has been struggling with an injury that has kept him out of most of the Toffees games this season.

He has only featured in three Premier League games while also participating in some Premier League 2 matches with the U21 to keep up with his fitness.

While many may assume his value might drop following his relegation to the bench, there’s no doubt about Branthwaite’s capabilities when fully fit.

The England international was part of a combative Everton defence that conceded the fourth-lowest goals last season behind Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

His physicality and aggressiveness in duels are what United needs in their backline that has faced and conceded a plethora of chances this season.

With United making a fresh move for the centre-back after a failed move last summer, it remains to be seen if Everton’s valuation will drop or if the Merseyside club will maintain a high valuation for the player.