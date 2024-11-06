Man Utd ‘determined’ to sign Alphonso Davies

Manchester United are reportedly ‘determined’ to hijack Real Madrid’s deal to sign Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies next year, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed great success at the Allianz Arena after joining the club back in 2019, winning every major competition over the years. However, speculation surrounding his future continues to emerge in recent times as his existing deal will expire at the end of this campaign.

So, if he doesn’t extend his contract with the Bavarian club before the turn of the new year then he will be able to agree on a pre-contract deal with foreign clubs in the upcoming January window.

Now, Fichajes state that Los Blancos have identified the Canadian as the priority option to reinforce the defence and are currently the favourite to hire him.

However, Man Utd are also keen on securing his service and are ‘determined’ to beat Los Blancos in this race. The player wants a hefty wage of around £240,000-a-week to sign his next contract and the Red Devils are prepared to accept his demand.

Davies to Man Utd

The Bayern Munich star is valued at around £42m by Transfermarkt and is one of the best left-backs in the world. Therefore, United shouldn’t waste an opportunity like this to sign a player of his qualities for free, especially given they need to bolster the left side of the defence.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are the two options Man Utd currently have to deploy in the left-back. However, both of them have been struggling with injury problems in recent times.

Moreover, new head coach Ruben Amorim likes to use a back three system with a wing-back. But, both Shaw and Malacia are more comfortable as a natural fullback. Therefore, signing a new attack-minded wing-back like Davies would be the right decision if they purchase him.

Man Utd defeated Real Madrid in the race to sign Leny Yoro in the summer and they will be hoping to replicate the same in Davies’ race as well. It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd can eventually manage to hijack Real Madrid’s deal to sign Davies in 2025.