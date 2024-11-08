Liverpool to submit opening bid to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to table an opening proposal to sign Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Los Blancos from AS Monaco back in 2022, the Frenchman has enjoyed great success at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu over the last few years, winning every major competition.

However, Los Merengues haven’t been able to showcase their best thus far this season and Tchouameni hasn’t been at his best either. Therefore, Fichajes states that Real Madrid are open to cashing-in on him.

Liverpool are interested in signing him and are already preparing to submit an offer worth around £50m[€60m] to lure him to Anfield. But, Real Madrid want more than that. The France international still has more than three and a half years left in his current contract so Real Madrid won’t have to sell him for a cut-price deal.

The Reds were keen on strengthening the engine room by signing a new midfielder in the last transfer window. They even made an attempt to hire Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Tchouameni to Liverpool

But, the player eventually opted not to move away from Reale Arena and the Merseyside club decided not to sign any alternative option before the window slammed shut.

However, it appears Liverpool are still looking to sign a new midfielder with Tchouameni seemingly their priority target at the moment. He is a 6ft 2in tall player and can play in the defensive midfield position as well as in the centre-back role.

The 24-year-old can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, is good in the air, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and is also efficient in defensive actions.

Although the Frenchman hasn’t been able to showcase his best for Real Madrid in recent times, he is still a top-class player and the Premier League could be the perfect destination for him to flourish.

Tchouameni is a key player for France national team and helped his country reach the final of the World Cup a couple of years ago. Moreover, he played a key role for Les Bleus in reaching the semi-final of the European Championship in the summer.