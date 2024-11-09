Liverpool
Robertson and Szoboszlai return | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Aston Villa
Liverpool were triumphant for the fourth successive time in the Champions League in midweek and return to the Premier League as they bid to continue their title challenge. The Reds host Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday, November 9th, at 20:00 UK time.
A win would ensure Arne Slot’s side continues to top the table 11 matches into the season. A maximum return on points could even see Liverpool’s lead grown, given that Manchester City and Arsenal are both due to face difficult teams this weekend, Brighton and Chelsea away, respectively.
Here is a look at their predicted line-up for the visit of Villa.
Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker will likely return to action after the international break but for now, the goalkeeper’s role will belong to Caoimhin Kelleher.
Defenders – Kostas Tsimikas was preferred to Andy Robertson once again when Liverpool met Bayer Leverkusen, but this time, it may be the Scottish full back’s turn to get minutes from the word go. And so, he will replace the Greek on the left. Trent Alexander-Arnold will be the undisputed starter at right back.
Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk will round off Arne Slot’s strongest four-man backline.
Szoboszlai returns
Midfielders – After tasting success in the Champions League, Arne Slot might continue with a 4-3-3, which means Ryan Gravenberch will be the solitary player in the holding midfielder’s position for Liverpool.
Alexis Mac Allister will start on the Dutchman’s left, while Curtis Jones could make way for Dominik Szoboszlai on the right side of the engine room.
Forwards – Mohamed Salah was Liverpool’s match-winner last weekend against Brighton and has blanked just twice this season. He will play on the right wing without doubt.
Cody Gakpo could feature on the left flank as his reward for four goals in his last three matches will be yet another start. Darwin Nunez’s poor run could see him benched, so Luis Diaz might retain his position as the striker after bagging a hat-trick in the midweek game against Leverkusen.
Here’s a look at Liverpool’s possible eleven on paper:
Other News
-
Liverpool/ 9 seconds ago
Robertson and Szoboszlai return | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Aston Villa
Liverpool were triumphant for the fourth successive time in the Champions League in midweek...
-
Premier League/ 25 mins ago
Solanke and Kulusevski return as Ange makes 4 changes | Predicted Tottenham XI vs Ipswich
Tottenham Hotspur have the opportunity to get back to winning ways less than three...
-
Liverpool/ 55 mins ago
Liverpool prepared to spend big to sign Omar Marmoush
Liverpool are reportedly preparing to spend big to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush,...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 12 hours ago
Man Utd ‘at the forefront’ to sign Galatasaray star Akgun
Manchester United are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Galatasaray star Yunus Akgun, as per...
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 13 hours ago
Martinez and De Ligt return; Rashford benched | Predicted Man Utd XI vs Leicester City
Manchester United take on Leicester City at Old Trafford on matchday 11 of the...