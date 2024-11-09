Robertson and Szoboszlai return | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Aston Villa

Liverpool were triumphant for the fourth successive time in the Champions League in midweek and return to the Premier League as they bid to continue their title challenge. The Reds host Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday, November 9th, at 20:00 UK time.

A win would ensure Arne Slot’s side continues to top the table 11 matches into the season. A maximum return on points could even see Liverpool’s lead grown, given that Manchester City and Arsenal are both due to face difficult teams this weekend, Brighton and Chelsea away, respectively.

Here is a look at their predicted line-up for the visit of Villa.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker will likely return to action after the international break but for now, the goalkeeper’s role will belong to Caoimhin Kelleher.

Defenders – Kostas Tsimikas was preferred to Andy Robertson once again when Liverpool met Bayer Leverkusen, but this time, it may be the Scottish full back’s turn to get minutes from the word go. And so, he will replace the Greek on the left. Trent Alexander-Arnold will be the undisputed starter at right back.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk will round off Arne Slot’s strongest four-man backline.

Szoboszlai returns

Midfielders – After tasting success in the Champions League, Arne Slot might continue with a 4-3-3, which means Ryan Gravenberch will be the solitary player in the holding midfielder’s position for Liverpool.

Alexis Mac Allister will start on the Dutchman’s left, while Curtis Jones could make way for Dominik Szoboszlai on the right side of the engine room.

Forwards – Mohamed Salah was Liverpool’s match-winner last weekend against Brighton and has blanked just twice this season. He will play on the right wing without doubt.

Cody Gakpo could feature on the left flank as his reward for four goals in his last three matches will be yet another start. Darwin Nunez’s poor run could see him benched, so Luis Diaz might retain his position as the striker after bagging a hat-trick in the midweek game against Leverkusen.

Here’s a look at Liverpool’s possible eleven on paper: