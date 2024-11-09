Arsenal eyeing PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani on loan



According to TBR Football, Arsenal are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani on loan when the transfer window reopens.

The London heavyweights were linked with several strikers during the last transfer window. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko was considered as the priority target, but he ended up signing a new long-term deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

TBR Football now report that Arsenal are alert over the possibility of signing Muani, who could leave on loan from PSG this winter. The Frenchman has had a tough 2nd year with the Ligue 1 giants and he has started just 2 games all season.

With Goncalo Ramos anticipated to return from injury by the New Year, manager Luis Enrique has opened the door for his exit.

The Gunners are considering a loan move for the 25-year-old, who joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for £77 million last year.

Possible deal

Arsenal have been lacking sufficient quality in the centre-forward department. Kai Havertz had a bright start to the campaign with a scoring run, but the goals have dried up for the Germany international in recent weeks.

Gabriel Jesus is the immediate deputy for the former Chelsea man, but the Brazilian has struggled to find the back of the net. The 27-year-old has been playing in his own shadow since suffering a knee injury 2 years ago.

The Gunners are already 7 points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League and judging by their mixed fortunes up front, that gap could extend further before the transfer window reopens this winter.

Muani has had a tough time in Paris under Enrique, but he was a revelation at Frankfurt with 23 goals and 17 assists in his last season with them. The striker could redeem himself with a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Arsenal’s playing style could fit him perfectly. Muani is someone who is prepared to drop into deeper attacking positions to link up play. He is good with his anchoring and can also create chances aside from scoring goals.

The striker has impressed for France this term with 4 goal involvements in as many caps. A temporary switch to the Gunners could be a win-win situation for both the London club as well as the World Cup finalist.

Arsenal can assess whether Muani can succeed in the Premier League before considering a permanent transfer.