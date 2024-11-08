Liverpool vs Aston Villa: preview, team news, how to watch and prediction

Liverpool will go head-to-head with Aston Villa in a Premier League encounter at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s decision to step down from the Reds’ managerial role at the end of last season, Liverpool opted to appoint Arne Slot as the new boss to replace the German and they have enjoyed a stellar start to this season.

The Merseyside club are currently at the summit of the Premier League table with 25 points from 10 games, sitting two points ahead of the reigning champions Manchester City.

The Citizens have had several injury problems at the moment and have lost three consecutive games in all competitions. Therefore, Liverpool will be hoping to take advantage of the champions’ recent slum and extend the lead up top.

On the other hand, Liverpool have also been showing their best in the Champions League as they have won all four games in this competition thus far this term.

Slot’s side are currently at the top of the table in this competition as well and they will be coming into this game off the back of a thumping 4-0 victory over German champions Bayer Leverkusen in midweek.

On the other hand, Aston Villa have completely transformed under Unai Emery. The Spaniard took charge at the Villans a couple of years ago during a difficult time but after qualifying for the Champions League last term, they are also hovering around the top-four spot at the moment.

Emery’s side have accumulated 18 points from 10 games and are currently just outside of the fourth spot in goal difference.

Aston Villa have also been in fine form in the Champions League as they have won three out of four games and are eighth in the table.

The biggest notable result that they enjoyed in Europe’s elite club competition was the victory over Bayern Munich but the Birmingham club are coming into this game off the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat over Club Brugge in midweek.

Previous meetings

Emery hasn’t been able to beat the Reds over the last few years as Aston Villa boss. He has met them on four occasions thus far, drawing twice and losing as many times. Liverpool won versus their Saturday’s opponent 3-0 when they last faced them at Anfield.

How to watch

The game will kick off at 8 PM UK time and the match will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

Team news

Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott for this game due to their respective injury problems. They are expected to return following this November international break.

On the other hand, Aston Villa don’t have many injury problems at the moment as Ross Barkley and Matty Cash are the only names on the casualty list.

Predicted line-ups

Klopp used to deploy a 4-3-3 formation at Anfield but Slot has been using the 4-2-3-1 system and is likely to continue with the same formation for this fixture as well.

Amid Alisson’s absence, Caoimhim Kelleher would continue in goal for the hosts with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate set to be in the central defence. Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to start in the right-back role and Andy Robertson could be recalled in the starting eleven in his preferred left-back spot. In that case, Konstantinos Tsimikas will go back to the bench.

Ryan Gravenberch is expected to be in the holding midfield position alongside Alexis Mac Allister, pushing Dominik Szoboszlai in the number ten position. Therefore, Curtis Jones would be on the bench following a promising midweek outing.

Luis Diaz is set to be in the left flank having scored a hat-trick last time out, while Mohamed Salah would be on the opposite side. Darwin Nunez might commence in the number nine role. So, Cody Gakpo would have to make do with a place on the bench.

Expected Liverpool line-up vs Aston Villa

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Nunez, Salah

As for Aston Villa, Emery is likely to field his side in the 4-4-1-1 formation with Emiliano Martinez set to be between the sticks. Pau Torres should return to the starting line-up after commencing on the bench in midweek and he might be paired up with Diogo Carlos.

Ezri Konsa is expected to be in the right-back position amid Cash’s absence, while Lucas Digne could be on the opposite side ahead of Ian Maatsen.

Amadou Onana could start in the engine room alongside Youri Tielemans. So, Boubacar Kamara should return to the bench following the midweek outing.

Morgan Rogers would be in the number ten position and on either side of him, John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey might be on the flanks for Aston Villa. Ollie Watkins is expected to be leading the line and Jhon Duran should feature off the bench.

Expected Aston Villa line-up vs Liverpool

Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Onana, Tielemans, Ramsey; Rogers, Watkins

Key players

Salah has been the talismanic figure for Liverpool over the years and has continued to showcase his best thus far this season as well, making 18 goal contributions in 16 games in all competitions. Therefore, the onus will be on the Egyptian to guide his team to win this game by putting his name on the scoresheet.

Diaz has also been in fine form this season and will be coming into this game off the back of a hat-trick against Leverkusen. So, he will be full of confidence ahead of this encounter.

As for Villa, Watkins has been their top scorer so far this season in the league. Therefore, Liverpool will have to keep him quiet to come away with all three points from this encounter.

Duran has been in excellent goal-scoring form despite playing a second-fiddle role to Watkins, while Rogers has also been showcasing glimpses of his qualities.

Prediction

Liverpool have only lost one game thus far this season and that defeat came against Nottingham Forest at home. Apart from that, the Reds have had an unblemished record at Anfield. So, Slot’s side are the heavy favourites to win this game.

Aston Villa have lost only one game away from home so far this term in the league and that defeat came versus Tottenham last weekend. The Villans are currently winless in their last four games in all competitions, losing three of those.

So, the visitors are currently out of form a bit and they will be hoping to return to winning ways this weekend. But, it won’t be easy to achieve that at all. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see how the game eventually unfolds on Saturday night. Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa